AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $110.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.