Automata Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $773.55 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $274.19 million and $773.55 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 181.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.