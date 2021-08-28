Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Autoliv worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.