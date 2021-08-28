Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.