Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Michael Robert Martin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,324 shares in the company, valued at C$3,533,996.98.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

