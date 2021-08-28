Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in August

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38.
Aura Systems Company Profile
