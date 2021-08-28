Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in August

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

