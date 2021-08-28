AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

