Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 5.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.25. 375,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

