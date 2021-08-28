Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 31st (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.