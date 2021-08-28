Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Atlantia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

