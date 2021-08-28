Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in August

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

