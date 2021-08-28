Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in August

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.
Athena Gold Company Profile
