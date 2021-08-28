Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises 3.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 2.26% of Asure Software worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 27,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,702. The company has a market cap of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.