Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.34 ($21.58).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

