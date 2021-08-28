Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,739 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.