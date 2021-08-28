Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

QTWO opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.