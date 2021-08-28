Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5,518.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,538 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,394,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

