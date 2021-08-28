Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

