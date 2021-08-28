Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Update

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KMGLF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Asiamet Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio include BKM Copper, BKZ Polymetallic, and Beutong Copper Gold. The company was founded on October 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

