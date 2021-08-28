Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Update

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of KMGLF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Asiamet Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
