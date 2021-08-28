Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $204.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 17,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 216,902 shares.The stock last traded at $155.39 and had previously closed at $149.70.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

