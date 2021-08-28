Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 507 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

