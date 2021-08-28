Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $807.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $811.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $744.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.