Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.67 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $291.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

