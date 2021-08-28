Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,603 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 398.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $711.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

