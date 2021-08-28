Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Richard A. Seidlitz Sells 209 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Richard A. Seidlitz sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $20,956.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.