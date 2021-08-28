Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Richard A. Seidlitz Sells 209 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Richard A. Seidlitz sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $20,956.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

