Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.23 ($8.50).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.68. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

