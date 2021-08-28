ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,682 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $43,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,863,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $458.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

