ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 106,919 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,919 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $87,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

