ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 660,644 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.46% of Seer worth $49,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seer by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 201,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Seer by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 195,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $37.02 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SEER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

