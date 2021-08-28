Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after buying an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

