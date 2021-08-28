Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,179 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.66 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

