Arizona State Retirement System Sells 222 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $267.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.41. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.