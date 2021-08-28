Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,271 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.