Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,069 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

