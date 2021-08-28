Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

