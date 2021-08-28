Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.15 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

