Arizona State Retirement System Buys 22 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH opened at $706.54 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

