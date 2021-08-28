Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,845 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

