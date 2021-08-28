Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Arianee has a market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.