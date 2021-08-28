ArGoApp Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

