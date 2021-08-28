Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $67.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

