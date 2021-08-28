Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Decreased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 1,646,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,395. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

