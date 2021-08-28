Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

