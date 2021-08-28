Archer Investment Corp Purchases 136 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $268.50. The stock had a trading volume of 551,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

