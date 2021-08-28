Archer Investment Corp Purchases 130 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 601,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,976. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

