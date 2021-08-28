Archer Investment Corp Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $443.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

