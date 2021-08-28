Archer Investment Corp Buys 150 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $1,079,545. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 405,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,484. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

