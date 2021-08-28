Archer Investment Corp Acquires 723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

