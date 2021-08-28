Appleton Group LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

OLED traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.42. 276,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,256. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

