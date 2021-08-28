Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Shares Down 0.2%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 102,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 94,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,324,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 521,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

