Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $10,391,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.